Reviewing Direct Digital (DRCT) and Its Rivals

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Direct Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Direct Digital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.04 Direct Digital Competitors $1.30 billion $559.00 million 5.72

Direct Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Direct Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Direct Digital Competitors -16.75% -78.64% -6.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Direct Digital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 105 402 586 7 2.45

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.90%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 91.17%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

