Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the October 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Riverside Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

