Robert W. Baird Cuts RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $10.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley decreased their target price on RumbleON from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised RumbleON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on RumbleON to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $7.10 on Friday. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after buying an additional 81,971 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

