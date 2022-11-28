Robert W. Baird Cuts RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $10.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley decreased their target price on RumbleON from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised RumbleON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on RumbleON to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
RumbleON Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $7.10 on Friday. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
