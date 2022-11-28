Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $305,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.