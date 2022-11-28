Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $220.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

