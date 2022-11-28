Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $90.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

