Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $13.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.