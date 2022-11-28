Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $13.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.
HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
