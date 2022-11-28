Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

