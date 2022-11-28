Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.76 per share for the quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.0 %
TSE:RY opened at C$134.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$187.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$126.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$149.60.
Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. CSFB increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.42.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
