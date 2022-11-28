Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Rubicon Technology Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $17.74.
Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
