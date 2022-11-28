Salesforce (CRM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Salesforce to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $153.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.98, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $299.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.24.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Salesforce by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.