Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 623,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 488,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 458,308 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

