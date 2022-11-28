Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCND stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. The company offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

