Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Scientific Industries Price Performance
SCND stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
Scientific Industries Company Profile
