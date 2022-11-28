Seeyond Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $167.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average of $161.85. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.