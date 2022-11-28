Seeyond Buys 86,628 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,628 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 185,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 902.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 1,893,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

