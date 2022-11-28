Seeyond Cuts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average of $180.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.59 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.