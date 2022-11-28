Seeyond Cuts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $223,767,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after buying an additional 547,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,627,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,651,000 after buying an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.02 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

