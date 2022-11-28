Seeyond Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,389,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Shares of ILMN opened at $218.99 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.22.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.