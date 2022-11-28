Seeyond Has $1.13 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FedEx by 26.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

Shares of FDX opened at $176.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

