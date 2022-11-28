Seeyond Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $436.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $494.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.58 and its 200-day moving average is $405.93.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

