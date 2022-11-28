Seeyond Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $89.72 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $164.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

