Seeyond Reduces Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Aramark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Aramark by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

