Seeyond Sells 159 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Seeyond lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5 Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $155.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.