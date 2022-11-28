Seeyond Sells 18,016 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.