Seeyond Sells 376 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Seeyond lessened its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,456,000 after purchasing an additional 750,120 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,279,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,793,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,928,000 after purchasing an additional 484,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.8 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of REG stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.