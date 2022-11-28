Seeyond Sells 746 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Seeyond decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in PPL by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PPL by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 355,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

