Seeyond Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Seeyond acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
APO opened at $66.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
