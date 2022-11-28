Seeyond Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Seeyond acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

APO opened at $66.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.