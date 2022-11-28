ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,069 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,050,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $404.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.32, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $679.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.91.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,840. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

