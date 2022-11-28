SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SGS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,390.00.

SGS Stock Down 0.9 %

SGSOY stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

