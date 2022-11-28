Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the October 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shaw Communications Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,047,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 407,501 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.0% in the third quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 796,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 109,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

