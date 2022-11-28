Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the October 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Shaw Communications Stock Performance
Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.
See Also
