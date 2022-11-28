Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Drops By 68.2%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.01) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.66) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Petrofac Stock Down 10.3 %

POFCY stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

