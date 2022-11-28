Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

SVKEF opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.83. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

