SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives 6.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 6.66.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
SmartRent Stock Performance
Shares of SmartRent stock opened at 2.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $493.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.03. SmartRent has a one year low of 2.19 and a one year high of 11.94.
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
