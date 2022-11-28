SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives 6.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 6.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at 2.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $493.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.03. SmartRent has a one year low of 2.19 and a one year high of 11.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,524 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in SmartRent by 59.9% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,903,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the third quarter valued at $8,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SmartRent by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 265,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

