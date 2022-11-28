Snowflake (SNOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $144.72 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $378.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 61.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.97.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

