Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SPPI opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

