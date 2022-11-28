SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

