STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $94.89 Average PT from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 660,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,691 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 62,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.