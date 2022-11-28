StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Up 34.7 %

Shares of CO stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CO. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 623,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

