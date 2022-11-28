StockNews.com Downgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Hold

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of FOX by 12.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FOX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

