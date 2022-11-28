StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.29 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 22,500 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at $419,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at $419,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at $308,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

