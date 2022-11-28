StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Orion Group stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

