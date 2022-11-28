StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.