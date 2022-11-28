StockNews.com Lowers Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

