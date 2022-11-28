StockNews.com Upgrades Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Buy

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

GCO stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 1,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

