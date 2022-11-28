Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 632 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,016 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 518,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,503 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $75.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

