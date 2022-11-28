Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY opened at $61.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $111.79.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

