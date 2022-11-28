Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPLV stock opened at $64.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.