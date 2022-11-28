Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 198 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,818,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 195,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

NEP opened at $80.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

