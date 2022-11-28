Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 2,233 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:IYT opened at $228.46 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.41.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

