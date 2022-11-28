Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after buying an additional 393,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $349.15 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $719.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

